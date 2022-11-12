Year of calf

Not Available

The young energetic Lyudmila Petrovna Nikitina, who worked as a milkmaid on the farm, decided to radically change her life. Settling the head of a rural furniture store, she sold a cow, pigs, sheep, and even invited the sons of a music teacher from the city, violinist Valerian Sergeyevich, to her sons. Her husband Theodosius, a collective farm carpenter, is not able to reason with his wife, but at the same time he does not intend to put up with the new order. To Lyudmila Petrovna’s surprise, the music teacher, who had a taste for village life, also fell under the influence of Theodosius. Once, having seized children, the men fled home. With difficulty, Lyudmila Petrovna was able to restore the broken family peace, and the wife of Valerian Sergeyevich to return his husband home.