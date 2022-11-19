Not Available

Year of the Bull is a stunning look into the life of one high-school football player determined to get out of the inner-city and into a Division I collegiate program. This documentary follows an entire season with the Miami Northwestern Bulls and Taurean Charles, an All-American, blue-chip prospect battling standardized tests, societal pressures, family conflict and internal struggles. In addition to the standout’s problems, he is faced with trust issues because everyone surrounding him has an agenda. This riveting film begs the ultimate question...what matters most SAT scores or the final score of the game?