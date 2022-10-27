Not Available

Year of the Carnivore

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

YEAR OF THE CARNIVORE is a romantic-comedy-drama about a girl with an unrequited crush on a boy who thinks she's bad in bed, so she goes out to get more 'experience'. SAMMY SMALLS is a 21-year-old tomboy who works as a store detective at Big Apple Food Town. Her job is to deliver shoplifters to her boss who beats them up so they never re-offend. Sammy is head over heels for scruffy street musician EUGENE ZASLAVSKY. He's perfect for her, funny, irreverent and sensitive, but the problem is, he doesn't want to be in a relationship. After a disastrous one-night stand that goes beyond the boundaries of their friendship, Eugene suggests they play the field to get more experience. Following his advice, Sammy hatches a plan catapulting her on a quest that takes her through her neighbours' bedroom, the public swimming pool, and finally to blackmailing shoplifters into giving her sex lessons in the woods behind the supermarket.

Cast

Mark RendallEugene Zaslavsky
Ali LiebertSylvia
Kevin McDonaldMr. Smalls
Barbara KeeganMrs. Smalls
Sheila McCarthyMrs. Smalls
Will SassoDirk

View Full Cast >

Images