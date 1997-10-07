1997

Year of the Horse

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

Indie director Jim Jarmusch lenses a low-tech tribute to protean rocker Neil Young and his long-standing band, Crazy Horse. Stitched together from archival material shot in 1976 and 1986 along with candid scenes of Young and the band kicking back between shows, this rockumentary is as ragged as it is direct. Concert performances include renditions of hits such as "Sedan Delivery" and "Like a Hurricane."

Cast

Frank SampedoHimself
Billy TalbotHimself
Ralph MolinaHimself
Neil YoungHimself

