Set in a modern household in Mumbai, we see the story of a late 20s couple, Chitra and Anurag. Anurag is seen looking for Azhar around the city. Azhar is a six-year-old kid trying to find his way home. As the story progresses, we know that Chitra has had trouble conceiving a kid of her own but has this dire need to make her family picture perfect. Anurag, out of his uninhibited love for his wife, decides to fulfill Chitra's wish. He finds Azhar one day and decides to take him home to his wife, who gets ecstatic to see her family portrait finally be complete. Adhuri Tasveer analyses love morality and the concept of a home through these characters.