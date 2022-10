Not Available

At 35, Andrés leads a quiet life; he lives in Mexico City and has a girlfriend he plans to marry. His only relative is his mother Clara, who came to Mexico fleeing from the Spanish dictatorship years ago. One day, by chance, Andrés finds out he has a grandfather who lives in a village in Galicia. This news causes such an emotional response in him that he decides to leave everything and travel to Spain to reconstruct his own past and meet Justino, his grandfather.