Years for Love

Dr Ganevski leaves his wife Maria and his grown-up children Rositza and Chavdar for Dr Troyanovska, who has been widowed by the war. Her son, Angel, a school dropout, is in love with Rositza. Rositza renounces her father. Up to a point, Chavdar can understand Ganevski's decision. Hoping to live in affluence, the boy moves in with his father's new family. Dr Ganevski cannot bring himself to visit his daughter who is ill with the pneumonia. On his birthday, which he celebrates at his father's, Chavdar feels terribly lonely and leaves him.