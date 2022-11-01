Years When I Was a Child Outside

Not Available

Filmmaker John Torres takes the viewer through a personal journey trying to make sense of his complicated family life. But he does this without a clear narrative thread and instead weaves a personal narrative made up of bits and pieces of his life. The result is a free-flowing film that explores emotions, feelings and desires. Seemingly unrelated scenes that suggest reality TV combine with enactments documenting the literal story of his family's disintegration to interlace Torres' perplexities with insights into who he now understands himself to be. Torres comes from a troubled family, broken by his father's bigamy and loss of wealth. However, he presents himself as a man who has processed this tragedy enough to find his way to meaning.