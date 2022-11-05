Yeh Dillagi

Not Available

Sapna, the daughter of the Saigal family's driver is a simple fun-loving girl, but her dreams are not as simple. She dreams about riches and day-dreams about her dream man. Vijay Saigal and Vicky Saigal, both heirs to Saigal Industries have almost all the qualities of a dream man. Almost. Because "All work and no play" makes Vijay a dull boy and "All play and no work" makes Vicky and outrageous flirt, as he does not believe in the affairs of the hearts, but only in affairs. But then even Sapna is not made of the stuff, dream girls are made of. Not until she becomes a successful model and transforms into a beautiful girl. That's when she become Vicky's dream girl. But Sapna's success hasn't changed her status. She is still the driver's daughter and Mrs. Shanti Devi may overlook her son's affairs with rich girls but not with a driver's daughter...