Yeh Freedom Life

Filmed over a year in Ambedkar Nagar, a dense, largely working class area in South Delhi. It moves between the two very different worlds of its protagonists, Sachi and Parveen, and tries to keep up with the currents and swings of their respective loves. Sachi works at a local beauty parlor, Parveen runs the family’s small cigarette counter at a crowded intersection. They are surrounded by a cacophonous city; they are both in love with other women. The film accompanies them through their desire to find and live, according to Sachi, their ‘freedom lives’—lives that are outside society and family’s constant scrutiny and sanction. But this ‘freedom life’ also leaves them vulnerable to the precariousness of love, when it refuses such constraints.