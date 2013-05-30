2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 30th, 2013

Studio

Dharma Productions

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features two polar opposite characters, who at one point were classmates in Modern School. The first is Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone), a studious bespectacled young girl. The second is Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree young travel-show host, intent on breaking out of the pattern of getting an education, a career, a wife, children, retirement, and eventually death.

Cast

Deepika PadukoneNaina
Kalki KoechlinAditi
Aditya Roy KapoorAvi
Kunaal Roy KapurTaran Saxena
Evelyn SharmaLara Handa
Madhuri DixitMohini

View Full Cast >

Images