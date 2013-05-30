2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani features two polar opposite characters, who at one point were classmates in Modern School. The first is Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone), a studious bespectacled young girl. The second is Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree young travel-show host, intent on breaking out of the pattern of getting an education, a career, a wife, children, retirement, and eventually death.