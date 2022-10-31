Not Available

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai is a dramatic love story of two young people who are caught between love for each other and the generations old enmity between their respective Rajput families. The film begins with the birth of Karishma and Karan on the same day in the same hospital. 23 years later, unknown of their family backgrounds, they meet each other one summer at Krakow University Poland and fall in love. When Karan finds out her family background, he starts avoiding Karishma. What happens thereafter is a succession of interesting events that you would get to see in this musical extravaganza from the house of Shakti Samanta which made some memorable romantic films like Aradhana, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Kashmir Ki Kali and others.