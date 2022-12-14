Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke

Not Available

Dushyant and Jaya are childhood friends. In spite of his family's poverty, Dushyant has one great ambition in life: to become a successful singer. Jaya encourages him all she can and helps him to realize his dreams. But when Dushyant finally obtains the recognition he has craved for, his career becomes all-important to him. Will the relationship shatters under the strain of his newfound celebrity status?