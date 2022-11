Not Available

Two con artistes and car thieves, Vicky (Devgan) and Sakshi (Zinta), are faced with death when they accidentally kill Bhanwarlal's (Deep Dhillon) brother. Bhanwarlal and his other brother (Mayur) both swear to avenge the death of their brother and mistakenly kill Rohit Verma (also Devgan), who is a look-alike of Vicky.