Yeh to Kamaal Ho Gaya

Shady and corrupt lawyer, Rashik Bihari Saxena, frames an innocent child, Mahesh Chander, the son of a convicted thief, for murder. Mahesh is sent to juvenile jail for several years. His father, Shankar, swears vengeance against Advocate Saxena, and abducts one his children, a boy, and names him Ratan. He and his wife, Shanta, nurture him and let him grow with them. Shankar teaches him all the tricks that would make him a master cat burglar. Years later, Ratan has grown up to be a master cat burglar while his lookalike brother, Ajay Saxena, is studying in London. Ajay returns home with a Caucasian wife, Kathryn, who is not welcomed by Advocate Saxena, as a result Ajay too leaves the house. Then a woman named Ruby Gupta is killed, and the evidence links this crime to Saxena.