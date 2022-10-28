Yeh Vaada Raha

Not Available

Vikram and Sunita love each other but Vikram's mother disapproves Sunita as her future daughter in law because of Sunita's poor background. Vikram and Sunita decide to marry without the will of Vikram's mother BUT on their way to temple, they come across with a serious accident. Vikram gets minor injuries but Sunita's face is completely lost due to piercing of wind screen's shattered pieces in her face. When Vikram comes to conscious, he asks his mother where Sunita is and she replies Sunita is dead. On the other hand she tells Sunita that she has completely lost her face and she should go out of Vikram's life. Sunita agrees. The doctor sends Sunita to Bombay and refers her to Dr. Mehra. Now will Vikram and Sunita be again united?