Not Available

A picture is worth a thousand words...so give kids a chance to study Tricky People -- the way they act, the words they use, and the way kids can respond to protect themselves. With the help of the children's safety champ Yello Dyno and the music of the Yello Dyno Band, it's fun to learn the safe way to handle tricky situations. Kids will know in their hearts that Tricky People CAN'T FOOL ME!