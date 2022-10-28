Not Available

Mary Holmes has a great life. She's young, beautiful, lives in Los Angeles. She has a good job teaching at a private elementary school and four beautiful children. But things aren't always what they seem. Mary has problems. She has a difficult time feeling things, and the fact that she eats twenty Vicodin a day doesn't help.[more] She sees a psychiatrist for the disconnect daydreams she keeps having, and her younger sister with Tourettes hates her. And when she loses her job for sleeping with one of the fathers on Parent's night, she decides to go home. And that's when the fun really starts. The dreams which seemed so random now start to take real shape as we understand where she came from. From young and in love, drug dealing on the road, to her father's slow painful death, from questions of love and incest to her older sister's descent into insanity, the secret that destroyed her entire family reveals itself on her journey back home.