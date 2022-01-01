Yellow Bridges

Not Available

Puentes Amarillos: Aznar Plays the Music of Spinetta is the 7th live album of Argentinean musician Pedro Aznar, recorded on a free concert in Plaza Italia, Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 29, 2012 with over 50,000 people as a tribute to Luis Alberto Spinetta, who passed on February 8, 2012. Aznar covered Spinetta's career in 26 songs, interpreting both, songs from his former bands as well as a soloist, and a joint composition (Alas de la Mañana), and a previously unreleased song (Lenny Blues).