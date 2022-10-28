Not Available

Yellow Day chronicles a young man's life-changing and inspirational journey through the mysterious Yellow Day. To many, the Yellow Day is simply a fun day celebrating outreach at a kid's camp, but to some, God bestows visions and miracles, transforming their lives. For this young man, the Yellow Day becomes an imaginative adventure: showing him true heroes, challenging him to face his fears, find love, and inviting him to accept grace, so that he can be shaped into who he is meant to be.