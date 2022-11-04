Not Available

Yellow Dog

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gula Hund (English title: Yellow Dog) is a Swedish variety show that had its première the 5 July 1964 on Chinateatern in Stockholm. It was written by Hans Alfredsson and Tage Danielsson and directed by Tage. Both of the writers starred in various roles. It was the second of "three dog-revues" (so called because they all have "dog" in their name). The first one being Gröna Hund (Green Dog) and the third and last one was Svea hund.

Cast

Lissi Alandh
Hans Alfredson
Birgitta Andersson
Tage Danielsson
Gösta Ekman
Sonya Hedenbratt

