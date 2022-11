Not Available

Lee Ji-sang's Yellow Flower dramatizes the erogenous encounters of a group of Asian men and women, who explore the limits of their own sexuality by participating in deviant, perverse, and bizarre coital acts with one another. Like Nagisa Oshima's In the Realm of the Senses and Ryu Murakami's Tokyo Decadence, Yellow Flower helped to obliterate the censorship of sexual content in motion pictures, throughout Asia.