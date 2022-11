Not Available

Sang-hui has run away to Seoul from her quiet country life. She feels no regrets as she becomes nightclub hopper. In one of these clubs she meets the hard and bitter Yu-na who had suffered from many years of abuse at her father's hands. They become close friends and eventually meet a young man Yang-gu who seems to be a perfect match for Yu-na. However he is carrying a torch for a former lover. Sang-hui and Yu-na decide to hunt down and eliminate the competition...