Yellow Hair - Plastic Sex

Two women, Sang-hee and Yu-na, who care for and care for each other rather than men. One day, I meet Young-gyun, who sits alone on the beach. I like Sang-hee Young-gyun. However, Yeong-gyun pays attention to Yuna more than Sang-hee, and Yuna also finds out that she doesn't like Young- gyun. Don't worry, I could n't help but I thought something was suspicious ... Young-gyun, who suddenly disappeared, suddenly came to Yuna's pain and hurt her man in the past. Unfortunately, Yuna is sad, but she decides to take revenge on all the men ...