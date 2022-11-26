Yellow Hair - Plastic Sex

Two women, Sang-hee and Yu-na, who care for and care for each other rather than men. One day, I meet Young-gyun, who sits alone on the beach. I like Sang-hee Young-gyun. However, Yeong-gyun pays attention to Yuna more than Sang-hee, and Yuna also finds out that she doesn't like Young- gyun. Don't worry, I could n't help but I thought something was suspicious ... Young-gyun, who suddenly disappeared, suddenly came to Yuna's pain and hurt her man in the past. Unfortunately, Yuna is sad, but she decides to take revenge on all the men ...
View Full Cast >