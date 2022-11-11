Yellow Mums

Not Available

Nizar is an introverted alter boy and a social outcast. During this years' Easter, Nizar decides to compete with the village children in the 'breaking eggs' games. His goal is to collect as many eggs as possible in order to sacrifice them in the village church for the sake of his beloved Jesus. Nizar's egg is 'Mashmaa' (a fake egg that is hardened by wax). Only he and Jesus know this fact. The danger of getting caught is very much imminent. Nizar manages to collect many eggs and to gain respect from the village children, until finally he is caught. It would be the first time Nizar questions his faith.