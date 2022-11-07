Yellow Peril

Not Available

Alan Tang Kwong-Wing is a young family man in San Francisco whose sense of obligation to his gangster cousin conflicts with his home life. When he is falsely accused of the murders of some Vietnamese gangsters, Tang flees to his native Hong Kong, followed closely by his wife and small child, a corrupt CIA agent (as if there were anything else), and the remaining Vietnamese gang members out for revenge. The wife and kid get kidnapped, but Tang and a friend kick everyone's ass, with the wife helping out in rather unexpected ways.