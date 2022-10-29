1959

Yellowstone Kelly

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1959

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A fur-trapper named Kelly, who once saved the life of a Sioux chief, is allowed to set his traps in Sioux territory during the late 1870s. Reluctantly he takes on a tenderfoot assistant named Anse and together they give shelter to a runaway Arapaho woman. Tensions develop when Anse falls in love with this woman and when the Sioux chief arrives with his warriors to re-claim her.

Cast

Edd ByrnesAnse Harper
John RussellGall, Sioux Chief
Ray DantonSayapi, Gall's Nephew
Claude AkinsSergeant
Rhodes ReasonMajor Towns
Andra MartinWahleeah, Sayapi's Arapaho Captive

