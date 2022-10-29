Yellowstone Kelly

A fur-trapper named Kelly, who once saved the life of a Sioux chief, is allowed to set his traps in Sioux territory during the late 1870s. Reluctantly he takes on a tenderfoot assistant named Anse and together they give shelter to a runaway Arapaho woman. Tensions develop when Anse falls in love with this woman and when the Sioux chief arrives with his warriors to re-claim her.
|Edd Byrnes
|Anse Harper
|John Russell
|Gall, Sioux Chief
|Ray Danton
|Sayapi, Gall's Nephew
|Claude Akins
|Sergeant
|Rhodes Reason
|Major Towns
|Andra Martin
|Wahleeah, Sayapi's Arapaho Captive
