Yeoja yeoja

Hyun-il and his wife are returning from a fishing trip when they get into a car accident with a drunken man. They end up killing him. They meet with the dead man's wife, Su-jin, to come to an agreement. Su-jin demands their house so they make her to stay in their house temporarily. Mi-young's nerves are on edge due to Su-jin. Mi-young meets Jin, Su-jin's neighbor, and finds out that Su-jin was once a hostess. But Jin tries to rape Mi-young and she ends up killing him. This sends Mi-young over the edge and she is confined to a mental institution. Too late, Su-jin goes to Mi-young to ask for her forgiveness and then she leaves.