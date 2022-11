Not Available

Yeong-seok had a crush on his club mate, Hee-yeon. He decides to confess her love after 1262 days but gives up upon witnessing Hee-yeon kissing her senior. With his roommate, Byung-soon's recommendation, Yeong-seok visits a dating coach website called 'Adventure M' and he will meet another applicant, Myo-ryeong. Myo-ryeong who picked up and dropped off the perfect-looking, sexy Yeong-seok, offers a motel tour...