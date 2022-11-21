Yeongwung-yeonga

Not Available

There is a cloud over Sajasu Wedding Hall. There have been several incidents back to back where the newlyweds married at the wedding hall were accidentally killed within 24 hours of getting married. In order to regain business, Ju Byung-wu, the owner, enlists newlyweds by promising them money. As the bridegroom, there is the gangster Kang Eun-dal. The bride is Kwon Young-ja, who has worked in various coffee shops and red district shops. The two get married. As they live past 24 hours, a rush of interviews and bookings flow in. Eun-dal and Young-ja skyrocket into becoming society's stars. However, they realize that their actions are meaningless so they return to the way they were.