Not Available

The legendary YES line-up of Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Trevor Rabin, Alan White and Tony Kaye performs in this landmark concert that's become a home video favorite, now on DVD for the first time! Some of the best from their 1985 tour - "Introduction," "Cinema," "Leave It," "Hold On," "I've Seen All Good People," "Changes," "Owner of a Lonely Heart," "It Can Happen," "City of Love," and "Starship Trooper."