YES: Fragile

Limited CD/Blu-Ray edition. Fragile is the fourth in a series of remixed and expanded Yes Classics. The album has been mixed for 5. 1 Surround Sound from the original multi track studio masters by Steven Wilson and is fully approved by Yes. The CD features a completely new stereo album mix by Wilson plus six additional tracks and four newly mixed from multi-track We Have Heaven (full mix), South Side of the Sky (early version), All Fighters Past (previously unreleased), We Have Heaven (A-capella) mixed by SW + Roundabout (rehearsal take/early mix) and Mood for Another Day (alternate take of Mood for a Day ). Blu-ray (All region) features 5. 1 PCM Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo mixes (24bit/96khz) and in DTS-HD MA 5. 1 (24bit/96khz). Blu-ray also features the original album mix in a hi res flat transfer from the original stereo master tape source (24bit/192khz). Also features the six additional tracks. Exclusive features include full album instrumental mixes by Steven Wilson.