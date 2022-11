Not Available

After Reiko moves from Japan to Hong Kong to start working for Jackie Chan, her boyfriend Daijiro, in a fit of jealousy, hops on a plane and heads for Hong Kong himself. He manages to land a job as a stuntman, but can't quite seem to win his girlfriend back. When a young woman from mainland China searching Hong Kong for her boyfriend shows up in Daijiro's apartment, an additional set of complications are added to the story. Will anyone find their true love?