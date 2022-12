Not Available

A film that chronicles the life of Ric Weiland. The unsung hero of Microsoft and trailblazer for the LGBTQ community, Ric's bequeathed $65 million dollars to the Pride Foundation to support gay rights and HIV research. It is a dive deep into Ric's life and diaries to discover why Ric was the biggest benefactor for the gay community, why his friends loved him so much, and how he helped start an empire.