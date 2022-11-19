Yes: Keys To Ascension

Not Available

Yes have reformed in their most celebrated line-up, Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman and Alan White and this reunion has been greeted with anticipation by millions of fans worldwide. Keys To Ascension was recorded in March 1996 during a series of brilliantly staged live concerts at The Fremont Theatre in California's San Luis Obispo. The band gelled magnificently and Keys To The Ascension proves that the magic is still there, great vision, stunning technical ability, incredible improvisational skills and imaginative presentation of ideas.....timeless Yes music.