Yes Live At Montreux

2007

In 2003, the band made their first appearance at the Montreux Festival, despite having a long association with the town itself (they recorded there frequently in the 70s). It was a triumphant night and is regarded by both the band members and fans as probably the finest Yes gig ever to be filmed. The classic line-up includes Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Christ Squire, Rick Wakeman, and Alan White. Prog-rockers Yes return to the stage in this 2003 performance at the Montreux Festival. Though decades may have passed since the group's heyday in the 1970s, Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Chris Squire, and Alan White have lost none of their edge. Laying into deep cuts like "Siberian Khatru," "Long Distance Runaround," and "I've Seen All Good People," this group of grizzled legends delivers a smoldering rock performance.