Filmed in the stately mansions of New Orleans, Yes, Ma'am shows the role of the black domestic workers in keeping up the gracious lifestyle so closely associated with the old South. On the surface there is a harmonious relationship between employer and employee, but probe a little deeper and grievances emerge. The maids often feel cut off from their own children as they take care of other people's youngsters. The work is physically hard and they are poorly compensated. They have not had an effective labor organization.