Yes No Maybe

What’s up with love? Can it still be found or is it a utopian dream? What keeps a couple together and where does desire take us? In its search for clues, the film comes upon two completely different couples: a first love and a last love. One begins unexpectedly via Internet, the other culminates in a shared dream of many years in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile, Eva Illouz and Sven Hillenkamp discerningly crack the code of the impossible character of love, the findings of which the two couples discount.