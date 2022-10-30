Yes Nurse! No Nurse!

Not Available

The film is a cheerful stylized musical comedy a la 8 femmes. The story happens in the guest-house of sister Klivia in one of the Dutch towns. The inhabitants of the guest-house are very cheerful and good-hearted persons whose open communal lifestyle is contrasted with the life of somewhat nasty and complaining neighbor behind the wall heer Boordevool. Boordevool has spent ages looking for reasons to shut the guest-house. One day a girl from the guest-house meets a nice young guy Gerrit. Sister Klivia lets Gerrit stay regardless of him being a thief. Will that give a chance to the insinuations of the neighbor?