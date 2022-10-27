Not Available

Yes! Precure 5: The Great Miracle Adventure in the Country of Mirrors

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Animation

While Nozomi and her friends are enjoying themselves at Princess Land, an amusement park, Coco and Nuts have been abducted into the Mirror Kingdom. At the same time, Shadow is after the Dream Collet so that he can use the power of the Pinkies to rule the Mirror Kingdom. To prevent this from happening, Migirin and Hidarin, who are residents of the Mirror Kingdom, become allies with Pretty Cure to assist in the fight against Shadow and rescuing Coco and Nuts. Source: Wapedia

Cast

Junko TakeuchiRin Natsuki
Mariya IseUrara Kasugano
Ai MaedaKaren Minazuki

View Full Cast >

Images