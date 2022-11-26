Yes, Prime Minister: Re-elected

Not Available

This special one-off documentary celebrates the past and present of hit sitcoms Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister. Exploring the shows in some depth, the programme will feature the thoughts of some of the biggest names in politics, including Lord Nigel Lawson, Lord Roy Hattersley, Lord Gus O'Donnell, Lord Michael Heseltine, Andrew Neil, Tessa Jowell and Alan Johnson. Plus original cast member Derek Fowlds meets his contemporary real-life Bernard, aka 1980s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's real Principal Private Secretary, Robin Butler.