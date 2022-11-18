Yes: Relayer

Not Available

The third release in the series of YES albums to be issued in 5.1 & new stereo high-resolution audio configuration is… RELAYER. ‘Relayer’ was the band’s 7th studio album, released in 1974, and contains just 3 long pieces, including the ambitious 22 minute ‘Gates of Delirium’. The original stereo master, new stereo master & 5.1 mixes on this disc are presented as what’s commonly known as “flat transfers”. No further mastering or compression was added at the disc authoring stage to the original masters, as received from Rhino, or to the stereo & multi-channel recordings as mixed by Steven Wilson. Tracks presented in the ‘alt. album’ section have been transferred from the sole remaining sources & subject to comprehensive audio restoration. The insight into the recording process provided by these tapes more than compensates for any lack of high fidelity in the source material.