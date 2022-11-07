Yes Rock Of The 70's

Not Available

Voiceprint's researchers were able to secure rarely seen film footage that had only been previously seen either on TV or in extract on video. Although the history of Yes is well documented elsewhere, it is worth reminding ourselves of the history and background to the production that we can now view it for the first time on DVD. The performances featured on this DVD demonstrate the beginnings of the journey and the creativity of a band that has been so influential in the development of a genre that has defied time and generation so as to become the soundtrack and vision in so many lives. This musical release from the '70s progressive rock band Yes features live performances and music videos of several of the band's hits, including "Astral Traveller," "Everydays," "Then," and "No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed."