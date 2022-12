Not Available

The time of Gerhards and Helmuts is over, the Donalds anyway - now there are young women who break with the style of the old white men: YES SHE CAN portrays the four young politicians Aminata Touré, Terry Reintke, Laura Isabelle Marisken and Gyde Jensen and shows how female politics works today, inspires and empowers. YES SHE CAN - AND YES SHE WILL!