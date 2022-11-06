Yes: The Gates of Q.P.R.

Not Available

Yes, live in 1975 (May 10), from the Relayer tour. Played in Queens Park Rangers stadium in London, England, UK with Seals & Crofts, Gryphon, and Ace. The shot is pro, the audio is soundboard, but apparently not a multi-track. This was originally a bootleg, and then later re-leased on DVD by former band manager Brian Lane without band involvement or blessing. Generally considered the best concert video of the tour. Disc One: Introduction - Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite Sound Chaser Close to the Edge I. "The Solid TIme of Change" II. "Total Mass Retain" III. "I Get Up, I Get Down" IV. "Seasons of Man" To Be Over The Gates of Delirium I've Seen All Good People: Your Move Mood for a Day Long Distance Runaround (acoustic) Cachaça Clap Disc Two: And You and I I. "Cord of Life" II. "Eclipse" III. "The Preacher, The Teacher" IV. "Apocalypse" Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) Roundabout Sweet Dreams Yours is No Disgrace