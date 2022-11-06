Not Available

Yes: The Gates of Q.P.R.

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Yes, live in 1975 (May 10), from the Relayer tour. Played in Queens Park Rangers stadium in London, England, UK with Seals & Crofts, Gryphon, and Ace. The shot is pro, the audio is soundboard, but apparently not a multi-track. This was originally a bootleg, and then later re-leased on DVD by former band manager Brian Lane without band involvement or blessing. Generally considered the best concert video of the tour. Disc One: Introduction - Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite Sound Chaser Close to the Edge I. "The Solid TIme of Change" II. "Total Mass Retain" III. "I Get Up, I Get Down" IV. "Seasons of Man" To Be Over The Gates of Delirium I've Seen All Good People: Your Move Mood for a Day Long Distance Runaround (acoustic) Cachaça Clap Disc Two: And You and I I. "Cord of Life" II. "Eclipse" III. "The Preacher, The Teacher" IV. "Apocalypse" Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) Roundabout Sweet Dreams Yours is No Disgrace

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images