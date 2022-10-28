Not Available

New York City, 1897. A little girl named Virginia O'Hanlon loves Christmas more than anything else in the world. But when a schoolyard bully challenges her belief in Santa Claus, Virginia embarks on a quest across the city to prove he is real. With her best friend Ollie in tow, Virginia meets everyone from an overeager librarian to a Scraggly Santa raising money for the poor. Finally her father inspires her to write a letter to the New York Sun newspaper, claiming 'If you see it in the Sun, it's so.' Based on the true story of the most famous newspaper editorial of all time, Yes, Virginia is a charming and heartwarming tale about believing in the true spirit of Christmas. - Voices by Neil Patrick Harris, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Alfred Molina, and Beatrice Miller (Toy Story 3)