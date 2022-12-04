yes, yes, yes

Not Available

Where do you go when you die? What were we born for? These are some of the questions that a teenage boy named Takeaki wrestles with as his mother Sayuri is hospitalised for a serious illness. Immature and frustrated, he lashes out with acts of destruction while locking himself in his shell. His turmoil is shared by his father, a taciturn and domineering man who hides his feelings, and sister Juri, who will bring a new life into the world in difficult circumstances. However, each person thinks only about themselves and the family falls apart as they struggle with the pain, loneliness, and meaning of living alone but it is through recognising the suffering of the mother and her overwhelming love for her family that a small change occurs in the heart of her husband which unlocks the rebirth of their family.