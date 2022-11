Not Available

For more than three decades, the Grammy Award-winning group Yes rocked the music world with their cutting-edge sound. The Who's Roger Daltrey narrates this entertaining rockumentary featuring live performances and behind-the-scenes footage. Songs include "Siberian Khatru," "Magnification," "Don't Kill the Whale," "Deeper," "We Have Heaven," "South Side of the Sky" and "And You and I."