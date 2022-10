Not Available

In January 2010, CLAY CLAITONOWSKY, a rogue guitar instructor, and three of his teenaged pupils disappeared into the sand dunes of Lewes, Delaware. Thereafter, Clay's estranged son CLIFF makes a pilgrimage to the town, where he forges relationships with his father's acquaintances. As he becomes mired in the unrequited love of his father and an elusive female, the students mysteriously resurface.