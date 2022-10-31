Not Available

Yesterday follows the lives of complete strangers in the middle of a zombie outbreak. As each person struggles to survive we find their actions begin to affect the lives of others around the dying city, culminating in a stand off at the local grocery store. There, the remaining survivors decide to band together and flee to the wilderness. Once camp is built however, they find that the living dead are not the only danger as they begin to turn on one another in a struggle for power and control.